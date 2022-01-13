Hodari, a 4-year-old male African lion, is the newest resident at the El Paso Zoo.
Hodari was born on Oct. 25, 2017, at the Pueblo Zoo in Pueblo, Colorado, and arrived in El Paso on Nov. 8. He had been under quarantine and getting to know his new exhibit and bonding with his companions and keepers.
Hodari is a well-mannered lion who is responsive to his caretakers, zoo officials said in a news release. He joins fellow African lionesses, Zari and Malaika.
“The introduction and integration of these powerful animals is a slow process that takes time. One of the females is happy he is here, while the other is still not quite sure about him,” Zoo Director Joe Montisano said. “Our skilled and experienced animal keepers will monitor the process and we will have the entire new lion pride on display at the zoo as soon as they are all ready.”
Hodari’s transfer was made possible by the El Paso Downtown Lions Club, which hosted a pecan fundraiser to raise $5,000.
The zoo last fall lost Kalliope, a 13-year-old African lioness, who died in her sleep after being treated for a tumor in her chest.
Information: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org.
