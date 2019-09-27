El Paso’s historic Concordia Cemetery welcomes the living this fall, with events to entertain and educate visitors. You can get all the details on the Oct. 5 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent.
First is the Walk Through History on Oct. 19, where you can talk with some of the internal residents of Concordia, plus enjoy Old West re-enactments, historical exhibits, hayrides and more. Then on Nov. 2, the Dia de Los Muertos Festival welcomes all to the cemetery to honor and celebrate those who are gone. We talk with representatives from the Concordia Heritage Association.
We’ll also talk with Pres Dehrkoop about the Harvey Girls in El Paso. They were young women “of good character, attractive, and intelligent,” hired to work in the Harvey House restaurant in El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.