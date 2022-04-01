The Dowtown Pet Pawty had us wagging our tails with delight as hundreds of doggies, kitties and even piggies from across the borderland joined us for a day of fun.
An event by El Paso Inc. to promote its 2022 Best Pet contest, the inaugural Pet Pawty featured goat yoga, a pet walk, fashion show, costume contest and much more in and around San Jancinto Plaza in Downtown on Saturday, March 26.
Food trucks, music, vendors, the Yuengling Beer Garden – and a unicorn – were among the attractions. Special guests included Dru Blue from GECU and Chico from the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Voting for the 2022 Best Pet contest is April 6-15 at elpasoinc.com/pets.
You'll be able to for your favorite pet in each of 10 categories, and three will be selected finalists for the title of Ultimate Supreme.
Then stay tuned for the summer issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine in June to see all the finalists and winners.