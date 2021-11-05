This year marks the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was dedicated by the U.S. Army on Nov. 11, 1921 – what was then known as Armistice Day.
The white marble monument at Arlington National Cemetery in Virgina is the final resting place for America’s unidentified World War I service members. Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.
“It stands as a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning,” states the cemetery’s website.
That service and valor is what we honor every Veterans Day, paying tribute to the men and women who serve and have served our country honorably.
The poster seen here is the winner of this year’s Veterans Administration contest, which asked artists to envision a design that evokes elements of the history, legacy and meaning of the Tomb during its centennial anniversary.
Matt Tavares, of Ogunquit, Maine, a children’s book author and illustrator, designed the poster.
Tavares’ entry was inspired by an illustration he created for a book titled “Twenty-One Steps,” by Jeff Gottesfeld, which tells the story behind the dedicated men and women of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” who watch over the tomb 24 hours a day.
“In this poster, a Tomb Guard carries out his responsibilities with unwavering dedication, alone on the quiet plaza at dawn. There have been Tomb Guards of all races, genders, religion and creeds, so I wanted to keep the identity of this Tomb Guard ambiguous,” Tavares said in a statement.
Several events are planned at the monument site and online to commemorate the anniversary. For information, visit arlingtoncemetery.mil.
In the borderland, various community groups will hosted an array of events honoring starting Saturday, Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.