The UTEP Dinner Theatre is turning back the clock to bell-bottoms, platform shoes, big hair and the best of disco music with the premiere of “Saturday Night Fever,” a crowd-pleasing Broadway musical sure to rock the house.
“With all that is going on, people are nostalgic for a time they enjoyed from the past,” said Jaime Barba, director of the production and the theater’s costume designer. “People remember the music, clothes, disco balls, lighted dance floors – all of which we’ll have.”
Barba said he believes El Pasoans are hungry to revisit an earlier era, and with tickets going fast, Dinner Theatre director Greg Taylor extended the run with an additional five shows now running Jan. 31 to Feb. 23.
The musical is based on Nik Cohn’s 1975 New York Magazine article, “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” and Norman Wexler’s 1977 movie.
Even if you haven’t seen “Saturday Night Fever” starring John Travolta as the cocky young dancer Tony Manero, chances are you know the songs.
With Bee Gees hits including “Staying Alive,” “More Than a Woman,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’” and “You Should Be Dancing,” the movie’s music won the 1977 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. It remains the second best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.
Barba said he’s thrilled with how the 10-piece band and the voices of the 25-member cast came together.
“The sound engineer recorded the first rehearsal,” he said. “That initial recording already sounded like a studio-recorded album.”
Jorge Blakely, a UTEP musical theater major, takes the lead as Tony Manero.
“Tony has this big personality and confidence,” said Blakely, who has wowed audiences in other Dinner Theatre productions. “He’s very different from me so it’s fun to be able to be that for a while – and, of course, the dancing is fun.”
After graduating in May, he hopes to find a summer acting gig and then work for a while before “making a big move to pursue other theater opportunities.”
UTEP senior Alyssa Donnelly enjoys the role of Tony’s dance partner, Stephanie Mangano played by Karen Lynn Gorney in the movie.
“Stephanie unapologetically does what it takes to achieve her goals,” Donnelly said. “She’s in a period of her life where she wants to get out of Brooklyn and move up in the world.”
Donnelly, who’s majoring in applied learning and development with concentrations in English, language arts and social studies, has trained in ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary dance since she was 3.
Last summer, she graduated from New York City’s Broadway Dance Center program in musical theater dance.
“It’s my favorite style of dance now,” she said.
Barba said that although most of the musical sticks to the movie (with some PG-rated adaptations), Lisa Lopez, the show’s choreographer, brings fresh dance scenes into the mix.
“She did a lot of research into disco dancing and you will see some pretty authentic moves,” said Barba. “But you will also see traditional Broadway musical choreography, especially in the big production numbers like ‘Disco Inferno.’”
Barba started working with the theater 27 years ago, became costume director 14 years ago and is in his 10th year directing one show a season. He picked this one in part because of fun costumes.
“The 70s era is very popular now,” he said, “So it’s been a challenge to search for reasonably priced vintage clothes – especially platform shoes.”