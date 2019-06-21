It’s going to get hot on the ice as the El Paso Rhinos take on the U-20 Mexican National Team in two-game exhibition series at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center in September.
The Rhinos, the national Western States Hockey League Thorne Cup Champions, will face the Mexican team in a “historic border battle in the ice rink,” coliseum officials said in a news release. This will mark the first time a U.S. junior hockey team has played a team comprised of Mexico’s top players, officials said.
“Any time you can play a national team representing their country, it is a huge deal,” Cory Herman, head coach of the Rhinos, said in a statement. “They compete at the World Junior Championships every year, and it is exciting for our organization that they chose us to play.”
The Rhinos will sport special El Paso-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, along with Mexico’s team jerseys, following the games.
The IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship is an annual event organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation for national under-20 ice hockey teams, which feature some of the best players from around the world.
The Rhinos kick off the new season Sept. 21.