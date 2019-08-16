Memories of summers jam-packed with concerts at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces are abundant: Fleetwood Mac, Santana, Neil Diamond and many others have graced the borderland’s largest.
Those arena walls will shake once again for the first Summer Jam at The Pan Am featuring Tyga, Mustard and A-Trak on Friday, Aug. 23.
Here’s the lowdown on the artists playing the Summer Jam at The Pan Am:
Mustard
Formerly DJ Mustard, Mustard was born Dijon McFarlane (get it?) – and has spent the last decade making a name for himself as one of hip-hop’s most distinctive and accessible producers.
Some of the biggest hits of the last few years ride his beats: Ella Mae’s “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” and the entirety of YG’s critically acclaimed album “My Krazy Life.”
His songs feature several motifs, including introducing or ending nearly every track with a sample of YG saying “Mustard on the beat, yo!” along with thick, synthy basslines, crisp snaps, handclaps and chants of “hey!” on the off-beats.
Tyga
Known for his cool, level-headed flow and tabloid relationship with Kylie Jenner, Tyga is riding the crest of a critical and commercial comeback.
After years of poor sales and negative critical reception, he released “Taste” in 2018, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard charts, becoming Tyga’s first Top 10 hit in seven years since “Rack City” (produced by Mustard).
That same year, Tyga released his latest album, Legendary,” which debuted at number 17 on the Billboard charts and has received positive reviews.
A-Trak
In 2016, Rolling Stone named A-Trak “The 36th Most Important Person in EDM,” (electronic dance music) calling his live cutting and scratching performances “untouchable.”
He’s certainly passionate about his art.
In the late 90s, A-Trak invented a notation system for scratching, lectured about it at the Skratchcon 2000 conference and published an article in Tablist Magazine.
A-Trak’s big mainstream break came in 2004 when he was recruited as Kanye West’s live DJ and collaborated with West on his albums, “Late Registration” and “Graduation.”