The giant star on the Franklin Mountains will soon have plenty of company as the best minor players from across the country converge at El Paso’s Southwest University Park for the 32nd edition of the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star game.
The star-studded affair Wednesday, July 10 will pit the best players from the Pacific Coast League against the best from the International League. The PCL is looking to claim its third consecutive All-Star victory after last season’s 12-7 win at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.
Three El Paso Chihuahuas will be among the PCL All-Stars this year: shortstop Luis Urías, catcher Austin Allen and infielder Ty France. The 22-year-old Urías, who has a career-best 17 homers in 60 games, will draw the start up the middle; while Allen and France will be on reserve.
“This is the best of the best of the top level of minor league baseball, making it minor league baseball’s premier jewel game,” said Brad Taylor, Chihuahuas senior vice president and general manager, adding that great seats are still available for both events.
Former Chihuahuas Jay Jackson, Kevin Quackenbush, Colin Rea are also on the PCL All-Star roster.
The game will be preceded by the 2019 Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8.
El Paso’s home-run-friendly stadium should help the sluggers put on a show.
“We have ordered 65 dozen Triple-A All-Star baseballs for the game and the Home Run Derby,” Taylor said. “Balls should be flying out of the ballpark.”
It’s a good bet some future big league all-stars will be playing in this game. Of the 1,200-plus Triple-A players who have participated in past All-Star games, 103 have also participated in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Former Chihuahuas All-Stars include Jonathan Galvez, Cody Decker, Carlos Asuaje, Casey McElroy and Hunter Renfoe. Some major leaguers who have participated in the Triple-A All-Star game include Nelson Cruz, Adam Dunn, Juan González, Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez and Mike Piazza.
The all-star game will be televised live on the MLB Network.
“El Paso is going to get a live three-and-a-half-hour platform on a night where there are no other professional baseball games going on,” Taylor said. “It’s a great chance to show off our city and our ballpark to the rest of the country.”
