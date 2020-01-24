How often does a band’s name scare you?
… And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, a band with one of the most verbose names in popular music – second only to the band known by the acronym TWIABPAIANLATD – will make its El Paso debut at the Lowbrow Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
If you think the name is imposing, the music is an outright sonic assault.
The music of …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead (hereby referred to simply as “Trail of Dead” for my fingers’ sake) is a blistering and oblique brand of post-hardcore punk cut from the same cloth as El Paso’s own At The Drive-In.
One’s first impression of it listens like an un-scalable mountain or fortified castle, but a tablespoon of patience and a dash of open-mindedness reveal a band with a penchant for blissful texture, rich emotional expression and modernist poetry.
Trail of Dead’s 2002 album, “Source Tags and Codes” was met with rave reviews from the music press. Pitchfork awarded the album a perfect 10 score – one of only 11 albums in the publication’s 20-plus-year history to receive a perfect score.
Pitchfork called it “a vicious, violent glory” and added that “anger has always played a central role in the band’s music, but with this record, they’ve finally managed to capture all the subtle shades of disappointment, melancholy, frustration and hope that often accompany it.”
The band actually comprises only two people: Jason Reece and Conrad Keely. The duo has no permanent roles within the band, switching between guitars, drums and other instruments as the songs call for. Early in the band’s career, the duo became known for its high-energy performances that often gave way to pandemonium and destruction.
Trail of Dead’s upcoming concert may be their first actual performance in the Sun City, but Reece and Keely are quite familiar with the borderland, having recorded their previous album “IX” at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo.
It was there that the band found a kindred spirit in producer/engineer Charles Godfrey, who has worked at Sonic Ranch with groups like Swans, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cannibal Corpse and even Hanson.
Trail of Dead is scheduled to release its next record, “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories,” on Jan. 17. Keely recently told Rolling Stone that the new record was inspired by more eccentric artists like Talk Talk and Laurie Anderson, saying, “I feel like I’m writing pop music, it’s just not Top 20 pop. It’s the pop music I wish was on the radio, the pop music I would’ve grown up with.”