The latest exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History takes the railroad from the tracks to your fingertips.
“Tracks Across the Desert: More than 100 Years of Railroad in El Paso,” opened Thursday, Jan. 23 at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe.
Local historical artifacts, an electric train model, a children’s depot play area with trains, a flipbook album and more comprise the exhibit, which explores the role the railroad played in shaping El Paso’s economy, technology and society as it transformed the nation, museum officials said.
The exhibit, supported by Union Pacific, is free and open to the public through June 14.
Information:
915-212-0320
The Hal Marcus Gallery is holding its “20/20 Visionary: 20 Years, 20+ Artists” exhibit Jan. 30 to Feb. 27.
A group of eclectic artists is represented in this visionary genre whose art peeks into the future and provokes thought, portraying spiritual and mythical themes, the gallery said in a news release.
Artists include Ho Baron, Jon Gore, Victor Hugo Soto, Cecil Lee, Adelaide Marcus, Leilania Marcus, Marco Marcus, Diego “Robot” Martinez, Tino Ortega, Marcos Rey, Mark Rojas, Carolina H. Villareal and Stephen El Rey.
An art talk is set for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the gallery, 1308 N. Oregon.
Information:
915-533-9090
The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at UTEP has received a $100,000 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
The grant will help support exhibits and programming for 2020-21, the center said in a news release. They’ll include Chico MacMurtrie’s “Border Crossers” in fall 2020; an installation by Japanese artist Gaku Tsutaja titled “Enola’s Head” in spring 2021; and the “consonance/dissidence” exhibit featuring the work of renowned Mexican artist Minerva Cuevas in fall 2021.
Information:
915-747-6151