Two of the borderland’s favorite bands are joining forces for a double bill.
Tiger Army and SadGirl, along with special guest Kate Clover, will make their way to the Lowbrow Palace on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
This is neither power trio’s first visit to El Paso: Tiger Army last played at Tricky Falls in 2016, and SadGirl played two separate headline shows at Lowbrow in 2018.
An eclectic pairing, indeed.
Tiger Army is a kind of gloriously ‘roided out-rockabilly punk fusion band with a knack for sticky pop melodies.
SadGirl is hardly represented by its name: There are no girls in the band, the music is a tricky amalgam of indie, surf-rock, post-punk and R&B sounds – and is only sometimes sad.
This has been a watershed year for both groups, too.
Tiger Army is celebrating 20 years as a band, while SadGirl has released their highly anticipated debut full-length record, “Water,” after four years of releasing only EPs.
Here are a couple of songs you ought to know from each band.
Tiger Army songs were recommended by Prenda Rodriguez, while the SadGirl songs were recommended by Natalie Rose.
TIGER ARMY
“Annabel Lee” from the album “II: Power of Moonlite” (2001)
Perfectly showcasing frontman Nick 13’s uniquely off-kilter approach to melody, “Annabel Lee” is a charging bull-in-a-china-shop of a song that still has the weightless romantic longing of a song like Nena’s “99 Red Balloons.”
“Santa Carla Twilight” from the album “III: Ghost Tigers Rise” (2004)
Comparatively level-headed, “Santa Carla Twilight” rides more like a hangman’s posse than an out-of-control beast. A rockabilly gallop meets spaghetti western guitars in celebration of “a consummation of an unholy love between two children of the night.”
SADGIRL
“Chlorine” from the album “Water” (2019)
What starts out as a simple Harry Nilsson-esque piano ballad blooms into a full-on old school soul jam complete with horns and a Sunday afternoon sway that wouldn’t sound out of place emanating from a jukebox in a restaurant on Alameda Avenue. It’s also acceptable for slow dancing during a summer rainstorm.
“Norma & Jessica” from the EP “Vol. One” (2015)
This is a simple, yet effective instrumental leaning heavily on SadGirl’s surf-rock genes, but with a bit more grit and spontaneity. It’s the kind of cool, edgy and precise song one would expect to find in a Quentin Tarantino movie.
It’s like The Ventures attempting to cover King Crimson’s “Sailor’s Tale” while Dick Dale is busy cooking breakfast.