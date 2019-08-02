Living in the Sun City means we get to enjoy the summer heat a little longer than most but while you linger in vacation mode, fashion is gearing up for its trendiest season of the year.
Fall often creeps up on us all when we least expect it, but luckily, we’ve rounded up the top three items to shop for now to be ahead of the style game.
Shine on
Make room for some high-shine threads this season because metallics will no longer be reserved for special occasions.
Reflective shades of bronze, silver and gold are taking the shape of fitted skirts, blazers, dresses and shoes. Think rock-n-roll with an added disco flair for inspiration.
Pair a bold graphic tee with a metallic silver high-waisted mini skirt. If you want to be a bit more understated, find a sleek holographic clutch or booties that will instantly add glam to your outfit.
Suit up
Business meets fashion this fall as many suit variations have taken over the runway. While this traditional office staple may seem intimidating, this trend is taking a relaxed approach to your wardrobe.
Blazers and pants now favor a slouchier appearance, leaving the rigid and stuffy look a fit of the past. Pair your blazer and pant combo with a soft turtleneck for the cooler temperatures. If you want to dress up your suit for a night out, opt for a top with a print such as a dark floral or animal print.
Leather on leather
Leather as we know it usually remains in the confines of edgy jackets when it comes to fall and winter outerwear, but this season this fabric will transcend into traditional garments such as dresses, tops and pants.
With this shift, expect to find brighter color options to wear such as a buttery orange, a rich evergreen or a vibrant red. This trend is one that you can choose to sport in a single piece such as a faux-leather button up or skirt or take the plunge and go head-to-toe in a chic trench coat or a nicely tailored dress.
