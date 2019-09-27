Adair Margo describes El Paso’s foremost artist Tom Lea as infinite.
“I always say Tom’s work is inexhaustible, so the themes that we can talk about are inexhaustible, too,” said Margo, founder of the nonprofit Tom Lea Institute.
“His work is so timeless – these books and paintings live on because they are not about art or trends that change all the time, but about life.”
And like before, this year’s Tom Lea Month celebrates the beloved artist and renaissance man starting Oct. 1 with a slew of activities, including exhibits, films, art talks, wine tasting, musical performances and guest speakers from a cross range of disciplines.
World War II focus
Now in its 13th year, Tom Lea Month will go back 75 years in history to commemorate the anniversary of the World War II Landing in Peleliu in September 1944 – the highest-casualty amphibious assault in American military history.
A young Lea, as a reporter and artist for Life Magazine, accompanied the 7th Marine Division. During the extended battles to take the island, Americans fired an estimated 15 million rounds and long-entrenched Japanese soldiers massacred Marines by the thousands.
The work that Lea kept and sent back – dozens of pencil and ink sketches and major oil paintings – became some of the most iconic images of the war.
“Marines Call It That 2,000 Yard Stare,” is one of those timeless images.
Once labeled shell shock or battle fatigue, the condition of the soldier depicted is now post-traumatic stress disorder; PTSD will be a topic in several of this month’s presentations.
Lea’s “The Price” hung for years in the Pentagon outside the Joint Chiefs of Staff office to remind leaders of war’s human costs.
Cultural experience
The institute’s executive director, Holly Packard Cobb, developed curricular programs on the life and work of Lea for third to 12th graders and said this year features more hands-on learning and cultural experiences.
“We intentionally focused on getting away from an all-lecture format to develop programs for everyone,” she said. “The Fort Bliss Living History Day for kids is an example – families are hungry for edifying, fun, free things to do.”
Collaboration was also a priority, with events being held in 19 different venues this year.
“I think we may have coordinated with more other organizations and cultural groups than anyone else in town these days,” she added.
She estimates more than 30 different partners were involved, from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and the Harry Ransom Humanities Research Center in Austin to our own art museum, history museum, Holocaust museum and symphony orchestra.
Attracting tourists
“I’m getting more out-of-town inquiries,” said Cobb. “We’re encouraging more heritage tourism by clustering events together on the four weekends for people to come in from out of town.”
The schedule is a rich and multidimensional, showcasing the city for both locals and visitors.
“El Paso needs to be on the map for its rich background,” Margo said.
“We have a hidden history that has not been tapped, and Tom Lea’s art and books are a great way to reach back into El Paso’s history.”