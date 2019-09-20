In 1944, the U.S. Marines landed on Peleliu, a small island in the Pacific, and suffered the highest casualty rate of an amphibious assault in American military history. El Paso artist, author and war correspondent Tom Lea was on the front lines with the Marines, and his artwork of the battle is a devastating reminder of the cost of war.
This October, Tom Lea Month marks the 75th anniversary of that historic battle with presentations, exhibits and events in El Paso and across Texas.
On the Sept. 28 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get more details on Tom Lea Month activities from Adair Margo, found of the Tom Lea Institute, and executive director Holly Cobb.
