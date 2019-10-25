The name of Robert Ewing Thomason is intertwined with El Paso’s history. He served as the city’s mayor, speaker of the Texas House, federal district court judge and congressman, and the county hospital was originally named after him.
As a federal judge, ¬he presided over the most important trials in El Paso history, and one you’ve probably never heard of – the trial of labor activist Clinton Jencks, who fought for miners’ rights in New Mexico.
Saturday, Nov. 2 on “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, author and former mayor Ray Caballero talks about his new book, “McCarthyism vs. Clinton Jencks,” that explores the era of the Red Scare and Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
Then in the second hour, find out more about Thomason’s impact on El Paso with guest Judge William Moody.
