It’s been 15 years since the last Great American Steakhouse opened in El Paso – on George Dieter Drive on the city’s Eastside.
After years of testing and refining its Juárez location, Great American Hospitality opened a third El Paso steakhouse on Sept. 16, this one at 1300 Airway, Ste. D., near Edgemere Boulevard. Its other location is in Vinton west of the city limits.
Based in El Paso and Juárez, Great American Hospitality owns and operates more than 40 restaurants, including Great American Steakhouse, Applebee’s and Wendy’s in markets across Mexico and Texas.
The latest Great American features a new look, including an open kitchen, exposed butchery, bakery, private dining rooms, smoking section, and offers a large collection of cigars primarily from South America, bespoke cocktails and a high-end liquor selection.
Owners and brothers Andres and Eduardo Orozco said they strive to make everything 100% local.
Eduardo Orozco has evolved the menu, which includes a beat salad, impossible burger and broccoli cauliflower while still offering classics like the surf and turf, porterhouse and the brisket platter.
“Great American is a family restaurant – our uniform is jeans,” Andres Orozco said. “It’s perfect for a date or the whole family.”