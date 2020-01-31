Some things – like coins – never change.
But sometimes, the things they represent – countries, empires, economies, religions and cultures – change quite radically.
That’s one of reason why the International Coin Club of El Paso is hosting its 57th Annual Coin show at the El Maida Shrine on Feb. 7-9.
Jason Elwell, club president, explained the fascinating world of numismatics – coin and currency collecting.
Here are six things you should know about coin collecting:
Numismatics isn’t just about collecting coins – it’s about all kinds of currency, including paper money.
Elwell pulled out a scrapbook of German paper money from 1922 – pre-Hitler.
“At the time, this currency was worth so little that people were burning it for heat. They would use a wheelbarrow’s worth to buy a loaf of bread,” he said. “It was insane. Now it’s rare, because most of it was burned or lost before WWII.”
Some of the coins on display are almost 2,000 years old.
One of the coins Elwell showed was of the Roman emperor Commodus (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the film, “Gladiator”) that dates as far back as 177 A.D. Another was from the Netherlands made in 1735 – before American independence.
“It’s possible that someone had this in their pocket when they came over here. We as a country we didn’t exist yet – we were under British rule.”
Every coin has a story and a mystery.
Elwell held up a coin to the light from 1876 Peru, then paused.
“You can imagine steamboats and tugboats going through the amazon jungles? There were no real highways or anything. Imagine anacondas, malaria and the local indigenous tribes shooting at you with poison dart frog arrows? To me that’s adventure,” Elwell said. “The guy that carried this, what he was doing there? Who knows?”
The theme for this year’s coin show is the Union Depot.
“We see the Union Depot every day coming around I-10,” Elwell said. “We never stop and think of the historical significance it has. It was built in 1906 by the same people who built Union Station in Washington, D.C. It’s fascinating that these people in Washington were thinking about El Paso, even back then.”
The first 50 people to attend the show on Saturday will receive free ancient coins.
“They won’t be as old as Commodus,” Elwell said with a laugh. “But they will be from the Byzantine or Constantine eras. Members from the club donated out of their personal collections just for this show.”
How to clean your coins.
“You don’t want to clean coins,” Elwell said with a laugh after practically jumping up when asked about the best way to shine them.
“Don’t ever clean them. You actually can hurt their value by cleaning them. They’d turn a different color and it wouldn’t be natural, and they’ll show signs of being altered. Clean your dishes, not your coins.”