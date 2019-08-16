Chilean singer-songwriter Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte – better known as Mon Laferte – breathes rock’n’roll into her tropical folk-pop repertoire.”
That’s how Rolling Stone magazine describes her 2018 album, “Norma,” which will be at the center of her ‘La Gira de Norma,’ or Norma’s Tour at the El Paso County Coliseum on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The album was produced by The Mars Volta/At the Drive-In guitarist and El Pasoan Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and features a three-piece band and horn section – giving her folk-pop a distinctively cinematic rock edge, dipped in reverb and nostalgia.
Here are five more things to know about Mon Laferte:
‘Chilango Blues’
Her last single and video, for the song “Chilango Blues” is a tribute to her adopted hometown of Mexico City. Chilango is a slang term that refers to residents of Mexico City. However, the video was filmed in Los Angeles, with Laferte mourning a relationship alongside her new partner – a mannequin – as they walk the city streets and visit well-known landmarks.
Most-streamed
Laferte is the most-streamed artist Chilean artist on Spotify and Youtube. The video for her newest single, “Canción de Mierda,”racked up over 1 million views in just three days. Many of her older videos have been viewed hundreds of millions of times, making her one of the most streamed artists from Latin America.
‘Amárrame’
While her core audience loves her blend of traditional boleros, alternative edge and rockabilly chic, Laferte wasn’t afraid to gain new fans by enlisting Columbian pop-rock singer Juanes for her song “Amárrame.” The song became a hit throughout Latin America in 2017, and earned the pair a Latin Grammy Award for Best Alternative Song. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “He invited me to his house in Miami. We played music and smoked; we clicked right away … We have musical chemistry.”
Visiting El Paso
Laferte’s first U.S. tour took place in 2017 and featured a stop at El Paso’s Neon Desert Music Festival. The singer wowed festival attendees with her genre-twisting music and vintage fashion style. Since then, Laferte has returned to El Paso several times, including a stop in 2018 at the El Paso County Coliseum, when she and “Amárrame” collaborator Juanes toured together.
Analog recording
With Rodriguez-Lopez behind the production board for her latest album, “Norma” was recorded using vintage analogue recording equipment at Los Angeles’ famous Capitol Studios – located inside the iconic Capitol Records Tower. “Albums had more of a live sound before. I wanted to try something new and the truth is, I liked it … The album has a lot of soul,” Laferte told Spanish news site 20 Minutos.