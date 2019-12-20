Get ready for some great fun – and awesome selfies – across the Sun City. 

There’s plenty to do in the borderland, whether you’re visiting the area for the first time or are a longtime El Pasoan in need of a reminder of all the region has to offer.

Here’s a glimpse of some things to do around the borderland, starting with some winter events that will add cheer to your holidays.

ICE SKATING

El Paso WinterFest

Arts Festival Plaza Downtown

Now to Sunday, Jan. 5

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday; Noon-11 p.m. Saturday; Noon-9 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24 & Dec. 31; 5-11 p.m. Dec. 25; 1-9 p.m. Jan. 1

How much: $5-$8; military discounts on Monday; skate passes include 50-minute session & skate rental

Info: epwinterfest.com

 

Holidays at the Rink

El Paso Hockey Association

El Paso County Events Center

4100 E. Paisano

Hours: Sessions run 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 5-10 p.m. daily thru Dec. 31; first session only Dec. 24 & 31; closed Dec. 25; January sessions vary

How much: $12; $10 military

Info: 915-479-7825; elpasohockey.org

 

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

122 S. Old Pueblo

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday

How much: Free

Info: 915-860-7777; @speakingrock on Facebook

 

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Fred Loya Lights

12001 Paseo de Oro

Interactive light show with music

Hours: 6, 7 & 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday thru Dec. 25

How much: Free

Info: @elpasochristmaslights on Facebook

 

Lights on the Lake

Ascarate Park

6900 Delta Drive

Hours: Daily starting at 5:30 p.m.

How much: Free Monday-Friday; $2 cash per car Saturday-Sunday to enter park

Info: @ascaratepark on Facebook

 

 

EL PASO WinterFest

San Jacinto Plaza, Civic Center Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza

Lights, ice skating, holiday movies, train rides, streetcar events, shopping, food trucks, music and more

Hours: Daily at dusk; skating, movies and other event times vary

How much: Free admission. Prices vary for skating, other events.  

Info: epwinterfest.com

 

 

SLOTS, VIDEO POKER, MUSIC

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

122 S. Old Pueblo

915-860-7777, speakingrock.com

Open 24/7; slots, video poker, electronic games, restaurant, café, bars, parking and shuttles, free concerts, comedy shows and other entertainment. 

 

Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino 

1200 Futurity

575-874-5200, sunland-park.com

Modern horse track, live horse-racing, casino floor, restaurants, live entertainment, popular slots, video poker machines, electronic games, live music, concerts 

 

FAMILY FUN, ADVENTURE

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso

250 E. Montecillo

Dine-in movie theater; full dinning menu; bar & grill; movie parties and more

915-845-7469; drafthouse.com/el-paso

 

Cattleman’s Steakhouse

3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens

915-544-3200, cattlemansranch.com

Steakhouse with children’s zoo, hayrides, playground, Indian maze, lake, great sunset views

 

El Paso Zoo 

4001 E. Paisano 

915-212-0966, elpasozoo.org

Exhibits, including animals of the Americas, Asia and Africa; wildlife amphitheater, train rides, treehouse playground, café/snack bars, carousel.

 

Flix Brewhouse El Paso

6450 N. Desert

915-995-7500; flixbrewhouse.com/el-paso

Cinema brewery; dine-in movie theater and brew pub

 

iFly El Paso 

430 Vin Rambla

915-626-4359; iflyworld.com/elpaso

Indoor skydiving; immersive virtual reality experiences

 

Topgolf

365 Vin Rambla

Sprawling entertainment venue with a high-tech driving range, swanky lounge, drinks and games.

915-845-9028; topgolf.com

 

OUTDOORS / SCENIC VIEWS

 

Keystone Heritage Park

4200 Doniphan 

915-584-0563, keystoneheritagepark.com

52-acre archaeological site with archaic wetlands and botanical garden.

 

McKelligon Canyon

1331 McKelligon Canyon

915-566-6441,

visitelpaso.com/places/mckelligon-canyon

Rock climbing, hiking, running, walking and biking in canyon nestled in the Franklin Mountains State Park with terrific sunrise and sunset views.

 

Mount Cristo Rey

Sunland Park, NM

915-252-9840, mtcristorey.com

A 29-foot limestone statue of Christ on the peak of 800-foot tall mountain; 5-mile hike open to the public Sunday mornings, call ahead.

 

Rio Bosque Wetlands

10716 Socorro

915-747-8663,visitelpaso.com/places/rio-bosque-wetlands-park

The 372-acre park has walking trails, bird watching; guided tours available.

 

Scenic Drive

Rim Road at Scenic Drive or Alabama Street to Richmond Street to Scenic Drive

915-534-0600, visitelpaso.com

Spectacular view of El Paso, Juárez and New Mexico along the winding road around the mountain with an overlook and sitting area.

Check out visitelpaso.com for a complete visitors guide and more things to do across the region.

Visit us at elpasoinc.com/calendar for upcoming concerts, comedy and theater shows, community events and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags