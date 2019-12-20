Get ready for some great fun – and awesome selfies – across the Sun City.
There’s plenty to do in the borderland, whether you’re visiting the area for the first time or are a longtime El Pasoan in need of a reminder of all the region has to offer.
Here’s a glimpse of some things to do around the borderland, starting with some winter events that will add cheer to your holidays.
ICE SKATING
El Paso WinterFest
Arts Festival Plaza Downtown
Now to Sunday, Jan. 5
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday; Noon-11 p.m. Saturday; Noon-9 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24 & Dec. 31; 5-11 p.m. Dec. 25; 1-9 p.m. Jan. 1
How much: $5-$8; military discounts on Monday; skate passes include 50-minute session & skate rental
Info: epwinterfest.com
Holidays at the Rink
El Paso Hockey Association
El Paso County Events Center
4100 E. Paisano
Hours: Sessions run 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 5-10 p.m. daily thru Dec. 31; first session only Dec. 24 & 31; closed Dec. 25; January sessions vary
How much: $12; $10 military
Info: 915-479-7825; elpasohockey.org
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
122 S. Old Pueblo
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday
How much: Free
Info: 915-860-7777; @speakingrock on Facebook
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Fred Loya Lights
12001 Paseo de Oro
Interactive light show with music
Hours: 6, 7 & 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday thru Dec. 25
How much: Free
Info: @elpasochristmaslights on Facebook
Lights on the Lake
Ascarate Park
6900 Delta Drive
Hours: Daily starting at 5:30 p.m.
How much: Free Monday-Friday; $2 cash per car Saturday-Sunday to enter park
Info: @ascaratepark on Facebook
EL PASO WinterFest
San Jacinto Plaza, Civic Center Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza
Lights, ice skating, holiday movies, train rides, streetcar events, shopping, food trucks, music and more
Hours: Daily at dusk; skating, movies and other event times vary
How much: Free admission. Prices vary for skating, other events.
Info: epwinterfest.com
SLOTS, VIDEO POKER, MUSIC
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
122 S. Old Pueblo
915-860-7777, speakingrock.com
Open 24/7; slots, video poker, electronic games, restaurant, café, bars, parking and shuttles, free concerts, comedy shows and other entertainment.
Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino
1200 Futurity
575-874-5200, sunland-park.com
Modern horse track, live horse-racing, casino floor, restaurants, live entertainment, popular slots, video poker machines, electronic games, live music, concerts
FAMILY FUN, ADVENTURE
Alamo Drafthouse El Paso
250 E. Montecillo
Dine-in movie theater; full dinning menu; bar & grill; movie parties and more
915-845-7469; drafthouse.com/el-paso
Cattleman’s Steakhouse
3450 S. Fabens Carlsbad, Fabens
915-544-3200, cattlemansranch.com
Steakhouse with children’s zoo, hayrides, playground, Indian maze, lake, great sunset views
El Paso Zoo
4001 E. Paisano
915-212-0966, elpasozoo.org
Exhibits, including animals of the Americas, Asia and Africa; wildlife amphitheater, train rides, treehouse playground, café/snack bars, carousel.
Flix Brewhouse El Paso
6450 N. Desert
915-995-7500; flixbrewhouse.com/el-paso
Cinema brewery; dine-in movie theater and brew pub
iFly El Paso
430 Vin Rambla
915-626-4359; iflyworld.com/elpaso
Indoor skydiving; immersive virtual reality experiences
Topgolf
365 Vin Rambla
Sprawling entertainment venue with a high-tech driving range, swanky lounge, drinks and games.
915-845-9028; topgolf.com
OUTDOORS / SCENIC VIEWS
Keystone Heritage Park
4200 Doniphan
915-584-0563, keystoneheritagepark.com
52-acre archaeological site with archaic wetlands and botanical garden.
McKelligon Canyon
1331 McKelligon Canyon
915-566-6441,
visitelpaso.com/places/mckelligon-canyon
Rock climbing, hiking, running, walking and biking in canyon nestled in the Franklin Mountains State Park with terrific sunrise and sunset views.
Mount Cristo Rey
Sunland Park, NM
915-252-9840, mtcristorey.com
A 29-foot limestone statue of Christ on the peak of 800-foot tall mountain; 5-mile hike open to the public Sunday mornings, call ahead.
Rio Bosque Wetlands
10716 Socorro
915-747-8663,visitelpaso.com/places/rio-bosque-wetlands-park
The 372-acre park has walking trails, bird watching; guided tours available.
Scenic Drive
Rim Road at Scenic Drive or Alabama Street to Richmond Street to Scenic Drive
915-534-0600, visitelpaso.com
Spectacular view of El Paso, Juárez and New Mexico along the winding road around the mountain with an overlook and sitting area.
