You know the words: “That deaf, dumb and blind kid sure plays a mean pinball.”
You can’t read that sentence without singing it in your head – and you get extra points if you broke out into some air guitar afterward.
Now through Oct. 27, you can sing along when the UTEP Dinner Theatre presents “The Who’s Tommy” – the high-energy Broadway and West End hit musical inspired by the rock group’s 1969 album, “Tommy.”
UTEP Dinner Theatre founder and director Greg Taylor chose the show to launch the theater’s 36th year – and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landmark album and the 25th of the Tony-Award-winning musical.
National recognition
The Dinner Theatre presented the musical in 1996, and it was so successful that Taylor entered it into the highly competitive American College Theatre Festival. The judges gave the El Paso production the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Show and four awards for Excellence in producing and directing, costumes, musical direction and choreography.
Taylor is taking this year’s production back to the national festival, the first time the theater has taken part in the competition since its last production of “Tommy.”
“We had very primitive technology at the Dinner Theatre 23 years ago, so we are very excited to restage the show with up-to-date computer lighting effects, exciting new dances and a vastly superior sound system,” Taylor said.
Robert Manning, professional sound designer, now has sophisticated microphones and speakers to rock the house.
Theater veteran Mike Spence, who designed the first “Tommy” set, has improved on the original stage design. The theater’s student light designer, Athziri Morales, has significantly updated the lighting.
“We have all sorts of other technical surprises in the show, but we don’t want to give everything away,” Taylor said.
Finding Tommy
“When we picked the show for this season, we were hoping we could find someone with charisma who could sing the very high notes in the score,” Taylor said. “Calvin Chervinko came in and sang and blew us away. He sounds great.”
This is Chervinko’s second appearance with the theater – last season he played the monster in “Young Frankenstein.”
On the other hand, Freddie Navarez, who portrays Tommy’s father, has sung in many UTEP productions. He is the only actor on stage who also appeared in the 1996 show: He sung in the choir.
Costume designer Jaime Barba will reflect the period piece with the clothes and vibe of the 1960s. The story was based on events in songwriter Pete Townshend’s childhood, so the story is set in London in the era when Townshend was growing up.
“See Me, Feel Me,” “We’re Not Going to Take It” and other familiar songs will come alive with a seven-piece rock band, under the direction of Patricia Provencio and choreography by Josie Pickett.