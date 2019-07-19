El Paso’s Downtown is home to a treasure trove of important, historic architecture, much of it designed by one man – Henry C. Trost.
On the July 27 broadcast of The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get a rundown of Trost’s works and influence in El Paso and throughout the Southwest. The special guest is Troy Ainsworth, the city of El Paso’s former historic preservation officer, who now works for the city of Las Cruces.
