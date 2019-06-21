The history of space

Did you know New Mexico played a significant role in the development of the U.S. space program? It did, and that’s why New Mexico Museum of Space History is the topic for the Saturday, June 29 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent.
The guest is museum director Chris Orwoll, who will talk about the museum’s fascinating exhibits and preview the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.