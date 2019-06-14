The Francis file

On Saturday, June 22, “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent has an encore presentation of a fascinating interview with former mayor Larry Francis.
What role did El Paso Electric play in preserving parts of El Paso’s historic Downtown architecture? How did El Paso get the Kress Collection? Francis, who was mayor of El Paso from 1993 to 1997, knows what went on behind the scenes.
airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM.