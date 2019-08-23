Before there was a medical cure for tuberculosis, TB patients were advised to move to areas with bright sunshine, dry air and high altitude. All of those could be found in El Paso, where several tuberculosis sanatoriums, or hospitals, were established in the early 1900s.
On the Aug. 31 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with historian Bernie Sargent about how the sanatoriums operated in El Paso, and what other services they came to provide.
