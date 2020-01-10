El Paso sure loves surf rock.
Indie-punk-surf-rockers Surf Curse will be making their borderland debut at the Lowbrow Palace on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Surf Curse’s latest record, “Heaven Surrounds You” has been called “a coming of age epic” by Do LA.com, while Pitchfork complimented the album’s lead single “Disco” by saying the song “invokes the allure of legendary couple dance scenes, the kind that make you want to fall in love with somebody just so you can replicate the choreography.”
The Reno, Nevada, band is one of several modern surf rock groups that has found quite an enthusiastic audience in the Sun City.
In the last five years, similar bands such as The Drums, SadGirl, La Luz, The Frights and The Growlers have played two or more sold-out or nearly sold-out shows at Lowbrow and the former Tricky Falls.
Of course, that’s not to say that all of these bands are merely “surf rock” the way countless primitive rock and roll bands drifted toward that distinctly twangy style in the 60s.
These bands all fuse the driving energy of surf music with various other genres like punk, rockabilly, dance and even goth music – and Surf Curse is no exception. The band strips things back – way back.
In the studio, Surf Curse is a duo: Jacob Rubeck on guitar and Nick Rattigan pulling double duty by playing drums and singing.
On stage, Rubeck and Rattigan are joined by a bassist, a guitarist and a drummer – allowing Rattigan to unleash his inner Iggy Pop on the audience.
Despite the band’s cozy and familiar genre, the band members themselves have said some their biggest inspirations are filmmakers and actors.
“With this last album I was really into Dennis Hopper and his life,” Rubeck told Uproxx. “The guy really cared about his vision and was heartbroken when things didn’t work out. He also felt like that about any acting job he got. That mindset really gave me a positive outlook on things and how I should approach creating.”
Rattigan’s inspiration comes from an unexpectedly cerebral source: “One of my favorites is (iconic Russian filmmaker Andrei) Tarkovsky. I’ve seen a lot of his movies and read his book, ‘Sculpting In Time.’ Even though we are working in different mediums, a lot of what he has to say about creating and art I resonate with and like to apply to my own process of writing or creating something.”