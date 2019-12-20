Want to take in a little shopping this season?
Whether you prefer local shops and collectibles or big-store malls, here’s where you can pick up last-minute holiday gifts, unique souvenirs or that little something you didn’t know you needed but definitely want.
Happy shopping!
LOCAL SHOPS /COLLECTIBLES
Chihuahuas/Locomotive Team Store
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza
915-242-2055; chihuahuas.milbstore.com
Offiicial El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC store.
Chuco Relic
4935 N. Mesa Ste. No. 5
915-226-3394; chucorelic.com
Local souvenir, curio, gift store with original clothes, more than 30 local artists.
Collectibles
1530 Lomaland
facebook.com/collectibleselpaso
Gifts, stationery, cards, home décor, gourmet, bath and body, collectibles and more.
Creative Kids oLo Store
504 San Francisco; 915-533-9575
creativekidsolostore.bigcartel.com
Accessories, prints & bags with art by area children battling cancer, have disabilities or come from low-income households.
El Paso’s Finest
314 N. Mesa; 915-204-8457
@shopepfinest on Facebook
Paintings, photos, jewelry, skin care products and more by local artisans.
L & J Gift Shop
3614 E. Missouri
915-566-8418; landjcafe.com
Stop by for authentic and original El Paso products.
The Madonna Shop
5933 Gateway Blvd. West
915-775-0113 The Madonna Shop on Facebook
Religious gifts, including picture frames, prayer books, candles, ceramic figures, crosses, jewelry, rosaries, scapulars and more.
Mission Del Rey
1421 Lee Trevino, Ste. A7
915-440-2140; missiondelrey.com
Warehouse that provides authentic Southwestern, indigenous, and hand crafted home décor, products and gifts.
So El Paso
2717 N. Stanton
915-777-0803; soelpaso.com
A shop with a line of products to create and help share El Paso pride with ready-to-go gifts or some you can create yourself, they offer a little bit of everything.
The Substation
145 E. Sunset
915-584-8242; substationep.com
One of El Paso’s newest shopping destinations with retail shops, jewelry boutiques, health and beauty shops, eateries offering coffee, wine, pizza, sushi and more.
Xicali Imports
7824 N. Loop
915-598-4427; xicali-imports.com
Mexican toys, blankets and dresses; loteria, Frida Khalo and Día de los Muertos t-shirts and collectibles; sports memorabilia; floral and ceramic home décor and other gifts.
MALLS / SHOPS
Bassett Place
6101 Gateway Blvd. West
915-772-7479
Cielo Vista Mall
8401 Gateway Blvd. West
915-779-7071
simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall
Fountains at Farah
8889 Gateway Blvd. West
915-225-3600; fountainsatfarah.com
Outlett Shoppes
7051 S. Desert; 915-877-3208
Sunland Park Mall
950 Sunland Park
915- 833-5596; sunlandparkmall.com
DOWNTOWN EL PASO
South El Paso Street
(South of Paisano to Border Highway; Santa Fe to Kansas)
915-400-2294; downtownelpaso.com
More than 300 stores, wholesale or retail, where you can find anything under the sun – knick knacks, souvenirs, clothing, shoes and purses, sports memorabilia, blankets, hats, sunglasses …