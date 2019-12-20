Want to take in a little shopping this season? 

Whether you prefer local shops and collectibles or big-store malls, here’s where you can pick up last-minute holiday gifts, unique souvenirs or that little something you didn’t know you needed but definitely want.

Happy shopping!

LOCAL SHOPS /COLLECTIBLES 

Chihuahuas/Locomotive Team Store

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza 

915-242-2055; chihuahuas.milbstore.com

Offiicial El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC store. 

 

Chuco Relic

4935 N. Mesa Ste. No. 5

915-226-3394; chucorelic.com

Local souvenir, curio, gift store with original clothes, more than 30 local artists.

 

Collectibles

1530 Lomaland 

facebook.com/collectibleselpaso

Gifts, stationery, cards, home décor, gourmet, bath and body, collectibles and more. 

 

Creative Kids oLo Store

504 San Francisco; 915-533-9575 

creativekidsolostore.bigcartel.com

Accessories, prints & bags with art by area children battling cancer, have disabilities or come from low-income households.

 

El Paso’s Finest

314 N. Mesa; 915-204-8457

shopepfinest.com

@shopepfinest on Facebook

Paintings, photos, jewelry, skin care products and more by local artisans.

 

L & J Gift Shop

3614 E. Missouri

915-566-8418; landjcafe.com

Stop by for authentic and original El Paso products.

 

The Madonna Shop

5933 Gateway Blvd. West

915-775-0113 The Madonna Shop on Facebook

Religious gifts, including picture frames, prayer books, candles, ceramic figures, crosses, jewelry, rosaries, scapulars and more.

 

Mission Del Rey

1421 Lee Trevino, Ste. A7

915-440-2140; missiondelrey.com

Warehouse that provides authentic Southwestern, indigenous, and hand crafted home décor, products and gifts.

 

So El Paso

2717 N. Stanton

915-777-0803; soelpaso.com

A shop with a line of products to create and help share El Paso pride with ready-to-go gifts or some you can create yourself, they offer a little bit of everything.

 

The Substation

145 E. Sunset

915-584-8242; substationep.com

One of El Paso’s newest shopping destinations with retail shops, jewelry boutiques, health and beauty shops, eateries offering coffee, wine, pizza, sushi and more.

 

Xicali Imports

7824 N. Loop

915-598-4427; xicali-imports.com 

Mexican toys, blankets and dresses; loteria, Frida Khalo and Día de los Muertos t-shirts and collectibles; sports memorabilia; floral and ceramic home décor and other gifts.

 

MALLS / SHOPS

 

Bassett Place

6101 Gateway Blvd. West

915-772-7479

shopbassettplace.com

 

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Blvd. West

915-779-7071 

simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall

 

Fountains at Farah

8889 Gateway Blvd. West

915-225-3600; fountainsatfarah.com

 

Outlett Shoppes

7051 S. Desert; 915-877-3208 

theoutletshoppesatelpaso.com

 

Sunland Park Mall

950 Sunland Park

915- 833-5596; sunlandparkmall.com

 

DOWNTOWN EL PASO

South El Paso Street

(South of Paisano to Border Highway; Santa Fe to Kansas)

915-400-2294; downtownelpaso.com

More than 300 stores, wholesale or retail, where you can find anything under the sun – knick knacks, souvenirs, clothing, shoes and purses, sports memorabilia, blankets, hats, sunglasses … 

