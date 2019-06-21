As part of their service endeavors to the El Paso community, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints El Paso Mount Franklin Stake recently provided more than 400 combined hours of service at the El Paso Botanical Gardens.
The gardens are located within the Keystone Heritage Park at 4200 Doniphan.
About 150 members – both young and old - trimmed trees, raked leaves and debris, painted, cleaned a pond and cleared away rocks for a natural water reservoir as part of the church’s annual Stake Service Project. A “stake” consists of several congregations in an area.