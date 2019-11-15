Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will bring its Deep Dive tour to El Paso in May, KLAQ radio recently announced.
The intimate run of spring 2020 dates will see the band dive into its extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with its biggest hits, promoters said.
The band, whose “Attention Attention” album has racked up more than 286 million streams worldwide, will play at 8:30 p.m. May 12 the Plaza Theatre.
The band has had 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – the second most in chart history – with songs such as “Second Chance,” “Diamond Eyes,” “Sound of Madness” and “Save Me.”
Shinedown comprises Brent Smith on vocals, Zach Myers on guitar, Eric Bass on bass and production, and Barry Kerch on drums.
Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50, and are on sale at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and ticketmaster.com.