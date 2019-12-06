Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is coming home for a night out with his paisanos.
The native El Pasoaon, chef, restauranteur and television personality is bringing “A Sánchez Shake Up” to the Sun City as part of his “A Tasty Tour Through Texas” book tour.
The event at the Plaza Theatre on Dec. 11 will feature an intimate discussion with Sánchez on his life, career and his memoir, “Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef.”
“It’s been an amazing journey, the response to the book has been overwhelming,” Sánchez said in a phone interview from El Paso, where he spent Thanksgiving with family. “There was something very liberating about being able to tell your story openly and in your own words.”
The memoir, released in October, takes Sánchez from his childhood in El Paso to New York City and to New Orleans where he now lives. It tells of his personal and professional journey, struggles and successes.
The chef has appeared on the Food Network’s Master Chef, Chopped and Chopped Junior, among other shows, and has authored two cookbooks. He’s part owner of the popular Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans.
“The kitchen has always been my salvation,” said Sánchez, whose mother was a chef credited to bringing Mexican cuisine to New York and other major cities.
When it comes to cooking for himself, he says his fridge is always stocked with three basics: tortillas, cheese and salsa.
“You can’t beat a good quesadilla,” he said.
As for the holidays, he lets others take over cooking duties.
“Like most families here, there’s generations of women, señoras, who have been cooking for years so I sit back and enjoy the tamales and the frijoles. Their frijoles are always delicious; I gotta have some every time I’m down here.”