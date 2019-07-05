July is finally here, which means summer is in full swing, and while you’ve been busy enjoying those daytime barbeques and patio dinners, this month also marks the beginning of a fast-tracked transition in the fashion world.
Retailers have already begun to mark down their summer selections to make room for fall 2019s most coveted fashion items.
If you’re shopping on a budget, this is the perfect time to pick up a few more pieces for the season before you need to think about investing in knit fabrics and suede textures for fall.
Attention to fabrics
The key to shopping during the “in-between” period of seasons is to avoid splurging on ultra-trendy pieces that will go out of style quickly. We recommend shopping for fabrics that you can extend your wear for the next couple of months.
Cotton, a universal fabric staple, is a great option that can easily be dressed up, or down, as well as layered depending on the occasion.
Another great material to shop for now is our favorite “after-hours” fabric – satin. We saw this smooth texture rise in our top summer picks with chic slip dresses, midi skirts, and camisoles.
If you happen to find a piece in a shade that you love, rest assured that you can easily shift this look from now to fall.
Color conscious
We are all about rocking a bold print year-round, but prints can be tricky when you want to carry them over to the next season.
Neutrals are our forever go-to pick when shopping for pieces, and luckily this season was all about the neutral print.
From the gray shades of snakeskin to the bronzed tones of leopard, apparel took some safari inspiration and created this multi-season trend that will be able to compliment your fall wardrobe.
If you’re keen on sticking to basics, now’s the time to stock up on your favorite solid pieces and toss items that look overly worn, faded, or pilled.
Tailoring
There’s nothing like stepping out for a night on the town in a dress that fits like it was made for you.
If you’ve already picked up some outfit items at a steal of a price, consider taking them to your nearest tailor before you put them in your closet. That extra amount you invest in alterations can make your sale rack find instantly look like a designer piece.
Tip: Be sure to consider the garment’s construction; save extra on tailoring by choosing fabrics that aren’t too delicate.
