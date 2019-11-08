The iconic metal band Rage Against the Machine is coming to the borderland, reuniting for a tour that’s set to kick off in El Paso.
The band, which formed in 1991 and broke up in 2000, has several border town stops in 2020, including March 26 in El Paso and March 28 in Las Cruces, Forbes confirmed.
That confirmation came after an unverified Rage Against the Machine Instagram account posted a single post with five dates listed, including in Phoenix in March and two dates in Coachella in April.
Venues or other details for the shows have not been released.
The band, whose music is often billed as “political rock,” is best known for songs such as “Know Your Enemy,” “Fistful of Steel,” “Bulls on Parade” and “Killing in the Name.”
In an online article, Forbes music contributor Steve Baltin wrote it’s “surely no coincidence” that Rage is coming back just months before the 2020 election. “Nor is it likely coincidence that thus far all the dates that have been announced are in the Southwest and near border towns.”
The band last played together in 2011 as part of the L.A. Rising show, after reuniting in 2007.