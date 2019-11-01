Cynthia Connolly, a prominent figure of the early and influential “harDCore” punk scene in the 80s, is coming to El Paso.
Connolly, who now works as the special projects curator for Arlington County, Virginia, is on a book tour celebrating the 31st anniversary of her book, “Banned in D.C.: Photos and Anecdotes From the DC Punk Underground (79–85).”
A photographer and artist, Connolly is bringing the latest edition of her book to El Paso on Nov. 14.
The talk and book signing are presented by the El Paso Community Foundation and the Because of You Fund, which benefits Sparta frontman Jim Ward’s You Rock! all-girl music summer camp planned for 2020.
“The main point of the talk is empowerment, and you know, we all realize we could all be a part of something, not be a spectator but actually be a participator and actually do something constructive or support our friends. I just hope the talk inspires other people the same way punk music did for me,” Connolly told El Paso Inc.
Through photographs, posters and documents, the book depicts the foundational years of punk in Washington, D.C., where bands such as Minor Threat, Bad Brains, Black Flag and Teen Idles started.
The book itself has a punk mentality and spirit.
“It continues in the punk framework of always looking in front of you and around you and assessing what’s going on around you and making those changes to accommodate how you want to do it and not how people want you to do it,” she said.