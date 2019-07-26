A series of short films centered on life on the U.S.-Mexico border will be screened at the El Paso Museum of Art in partnership with the Plaza Classic Film Festival.
“The museum has long been focused on our context along the border and these films allow us to share with our audiences varying perspectives on the border,” senior curator Kate Green said.
The Border Crossings film series features various showings Aug. 3-11 at the museum’s auditorium. They’re part of the greater film festival which runs Aug. 1-11 at the Plaza Theatre and surrounding venues in Downtown. Now in its 12th year, the festival features more than 90 films and 100 events overall.
Green said the films to be shown at the museum provide audiences “an opportunity to pause and think about the landscape in which we live, to take it in from a different perspective.”
The series includes titles such as “Border Hustle” about a dad and his daughter’s journey from Honduras to the United States; “The Promised Land” about the lives of high school athletes on both sides of the border; and a lyrical allegory, “A Song Often Played on the Radio,” that moves through the history and future of the borderland’s indigenous people.
“All are wonderful, but the one I would call out is ‘A Song Often Played on the Radio,’” Green said. “It’s really a crossover between film and contemporary video and features Guillermo Gómez-Peña and Nacha Mendez singing and reciting poetry in their landscape in a truly unique experience.”
Film Series:
Border Crossings
El Paso Museum of Art
1 Arts Festival Plaza
All films in series are free
915-212-0300; epma.art
‘Border Hustle’
2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
The 2019 half-hour documentary short was produced by The Texas Tribune and Time magazine. It follows Carlos and his 6-year-old daughter on their 1,700-mile trip from Honduras to the United States. As they near the U.S.-Mexico border, they become entangled in human smuggling.
Followed by a Q&A with The Texas Tribune reporters Jay Root and Julián Aguilar.
‘The Promised Land’
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
The 60-minute episode from the TV series “Religion of Sports” follows a small Texas high school football team, the Tornillo Coyotes, as they face off against the Juárez Titanes, a volunteer team from Mexico. The episode illuminates the lives of athletes from both sides of the border.
‘A Song Often Played on the Radio’
2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
The 2019 lyrical allegory was created by contemporary artists Raven Chacon and Cristóbal Martínez. In the half-hour film, Chicano performance artist Guillermo Gómez-Peña and noted musician Nacha Mendez move through the past, present and future of the borderland and its indigenous people.
Followed by a Q&A with artist Raven Chacon.
Femme Frontera Showcase
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Now in its fourth year, the showcase features films by women filmmakers from border regions.
‘On the Margins of Art’ is a 2018 documentary short by Miranda Harris-Martinez and Mike Curran that highlights the influence of the border on visual artists from El Paso and Juárez.
‘Memory Box’ is a 2016 narrative short by Angie Reza Tures that follows a deceased teenager experiencing the afterlife during a Day of the Dead celebration.
Followed by a Q&A with Angie Reza Tures, executive director of Femme Frontera.