Three…two…one…
The Plaza Classic Film Festival lifts off for its 12th year on Thursday, Aug. 1. This year, one of the festival’s big themes is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, with biopics, historical dramas, sci-fi and documentaries.
That’s just one of several themes during the festival that concludes Aug. 11.
There are also tributes to Hollywood musicals and to a handful of actors, musicians, directors and writers who left us in the past year, as well as several anniversaries, including one of Hollywood’s most beloved movies.
The festival features more than 90 movies and more than 100 events, including live music, free outdoor movies, film talks and several special guests at the Plaza Theatre and other surrounding Downtown venues.
‘One small step for man’
Moviemakers’ obsession with the final frontier didn’t begin with that giant leap that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took on July 20, 1969, when they became the first two people to set foot on the moon.
One of the first movies to ever gain popularity was 1902s “A Trip to the Moon,” by French filmmaker Georges Méliès. The film follows a group of astronomers who travel to the moon in a space capsule.
“A Trip to the Moon” will help kick off the festival during the Plaza Days screening of short silent films at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Plaza Theatre.
Other out-of-this-world movies being screened throughout the festival include 1956s “Forbidden Planet” (Friday, Aug. 2); 2009’s “Moon” (Saturday, Aug. 3); the 2019 documentary “Apollo 11”; the 1968 Stanley Kubrick masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” (Sunday, Aug. 4); the Soviet sci-fi film “Solaris” (Monday, Aug. 5); the 1983 historical drama “The Right Stuff” (Wednesday, Aug. 7); and “Apollo 13,” starring Tom Hanks (Friday, Aug. 9).
Musicals, musicals
Last year, many Plaza Classic fans noticed a lack of one of cinema’s cornerstones: musicals. This year, festival program director Doug Pullen and the committee that selects films for the festival have made up for that shortfall with about 15 films from the genre’s Golden Age, some family movies (“Follow That Bird”), a few unconventional musicals (“The Blues Brothers”), and some modern classics, including writer-director Damien Chazel’s “La La Land” (Sunday, Aug. 11).
Other musicals include “Mary Poppins” (Saturday, Aug. 3); The Young Girls of Rochefort” (Sunday, Aug. 4); the 1954 version of the oft-remade “A Star Is Born” with Judy Garland (Monday, Aug. 5); The Who’s rock opera “Tommy” (Monday, Aug. 5); “On the Town” (Monday, Aug. 5); and the John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John classic “Grease” (Friday, Aug. 9).
Tributes & honors
The Plaza Classic festival regularly pays tribute to stars who recently moved on to that big silver screen in the sky.
This year, the festival is dedicated to screenwriter, director, playwright and actor Mark Medoff, who died in April.
Medoff was a longtime professor at New Mexico State University and called Las Cruces his home for more than 50 years.
Medoff authored dozens of plays and screenplays, including the Tony Award-winning “Children of a Lesser God.”
He also was nominated for an Academy Award for writing the play’s big-screen adaptation. The film garnered the Best Actress trophy for Marlee Matlin, a deaf actress who became the youngest to ever win the Oscar in that category and the only deaf Academy Award recipient in any category.
The Plaza Classic will screen three of his films: “City of Joy” (Tuesday, Aug. 6); “Children of a Lesser God” (Wednesday, Aug. 7); and “Clara’s Heart” (Saturday, Aug. 10).
You can also catch the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who died in August 2018, in “The Blues Brothers” outside the Plaza Theatre on Oregon Street at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Writer-director John Singleton, who died in April, will have his debut “Boyz N the Hood” – which helped launch the acting career of rapper Ice Cube – shown in the Philanthropy Theatre the same night.
Anniversaries
Follow the yellow brick road to the Plaza Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for a very special 80th anniversary screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”
The musical, starring Judy Garland, is considered one of the greatest films in movie history and includes songs like “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and the canonical piece now considered part of the Great American Songbook, “Over the Rainbow.”
Other anniversary screenings include the 60th anniversary of the Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon comedy “Some Like It Hot” (Thursday, Aug. 1); the 50th anniversary of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” with special guests, actors Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott (Friday, Aug. 2); the 30th anniversary of the tear-jerker “Steel Magnolias” (Thursday, Aug. 8); and the one-year anniversary of “BlacKkKlansman,” based on El Pasoan Ron Stallworth’s memoir of a black cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.