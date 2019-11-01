Joe Pickett served in the Texas House for 24 years, helping to shape the state’s transportation infrastructure and securing funds for El Paso projects. He also spent time building an impressive private collection of vintage vehicles that includes a 1927 Model T.
The former state rep is the guest on the Nov. 9 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent.
Pickett will talk about the changes he’s seen in El Paso, what lies ahead, and why he thinks toll roads have no earthly purpose.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.