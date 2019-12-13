More than 500 nativities from around the world were on display at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at its annual Nativities Celebration Dec. 6-7.
Nativities from some 100 countries – including Israel, Bolivia, Guatemala, Poland, Russia, Mexico, Germany and the Philippines – were part of the “Behold the King of Kings” celebration.
“Each country has a unique portrayal of the sacred birth of Jesus,” said Curtis Whetten, El Paso Mt. Franklin Stake President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The word nativity comes from the Latin nativus, meaning arisen by birth, and often depict the birth of Jesus with the child in a manger alongside his mother, Mary, father Joseph, shepherds, angels, wise men and barn animals.
The event, now in its 20th year, attracted more than 2,000 people and featured various community musical performances, including selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”
The “Messiah” composition will be performed in its entirety at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church, 670 East Redd.
Information: 915-581-3003.