El Paso twin brothers and NFL stars Aaron and Alvin Jones came home last week for their annual summer camp – and to spread cheer to area hospitalized children.
Alvin, a Ravens linebacker, and Aaron, a Packers running back, visited young patients at Las Palmas Medical Center and Providence Children’s Hospital June 19.
And, they brought friends: Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers, DeShon Elliot of the Baltimore Ravens, ex-Miner Roy Robertson-Harris of the Chicago Bears and Jeffrey Wilson of the San Francisco 49ers.
The third annual Jones Brothers Youth Football Skills Camp was at Burges High School June 19-20. See more photos at elpasoinc.com.