The El Paso Opera kicked off its 26th season with its annual fundraising gala, Encores & Overtures: A Superstitious Soirée.
The gala at the El Paso Country Club on Sept. 13 featured pieces from cursed operas, headlined by Kellie Rumba Rattay. The event also featured the UTEP Chorale, El Paso Opera resident artists and troupe Odd-Lab.
Upcoming performances include First Fridays Pop Up Performances at noon Oct. 4 at the Main Library Branch Downtown; Nov. 1 at A Christmas Fair at the El Paso Convention Center; and noon Dec. 6 at the El Paso International Airport.
Other scheduled performances include “Pagliacci” Jan. 10-11 at the St. Rogers Depot; and Bon Appétit! March 28-29 at the Philanthropy Theatre in Downtown El Paso and the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces, NM.
Information and tickets: epopera.org; @elpasoopera on Facebook and Twitter.