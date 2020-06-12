Instead of getting swept off their feet with wedding celebrations, couples with plans to tie the knot this summer had the rug pulled out from under them by the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted gatherings of large groups.
“We decided to postpone our wedding because of the uncertainty and limitations,” said
El Paso bride-to-be-Valeria Vargas. “We planned for 350 guests and our original date was in August. I haven’t chosen a new date. I’m thinking next August or September.”
A registered nurse at Hospitals of Providence East Campus, Vargas understands why it was best to change the date.
“I always dreamed of having a beautiful wedding, but health is above all,” Vargas said. “I want my family and friends to be safe so that in the future we can come together and celebrate.”
El Paso is working to slowly open as the “stay home, work safe” order is gradually lifted.
While shops, bars, gyms, and non-essential businesses have started reopening, venues and large events are left in limbo.
“Mandates allow us to have events at a 50% capacity. However, social gatherings are not allowed, and that’s what venues are – a business of social gatherings,” said Veronica Valles, an event coordinator at Grace Gardens in West El Paso.
What is usually a bustling wedding season – most take place from May to October – is rather dormant this year.
Nationwide, 93% of couples whose wedding was impacted by the virus rescheduled for a later date, and 7% canceled their plans, according to wedding planning sites TheKnot.com and WeddingWire.
“Most couples have rescheduled their weddings, and all school and military events were canceled,” Valles said. “Even though we’re allowed to have events, clients are scared. But we are following all health protocols and taking every measure possible to ensure weddings happen safely.”
Safety restrictions include limiting the number of guests, temperature screenings, wearing face coverings or masks, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, no sharing of utensils or common objects, and keeping at least two empty seats between parties.
Fear of contracting the virus may also discourage iconic traditions, such as tossing the bouquet and garter, special dances and after-parties.
Like Vargas, other couples are trying to stay positive amid uncertainty.
“We have faith things will get better,” said Cristal Araiza, another future bride set to wed this summer. “We’ve been brainstorming options. One is to change our date to December, but then we would gamble with a second wave and rainy season. Another option is to cancel the entire thing and use the money to travel abroad, but I already have my dress. What am I supposed to do with my dress?”
Araiza and her fiancé were supposed to get married at Playa del Carmen, a popular Mexican resort. She had mailed save-the-date cards and booked and paid expenses, including a destination bachelorette party in Cabo, which she had to cancel without reimbursement.
“It’s a sad situation, but we want to keep our family and friends healthy,” Araiza said. “I was looking forward to my special day. The weather was supposed to be perfect. Our venue was overlooking the ocean. We were excited to travel and be surrounded by family and friends, and I was going to have a special glow because I was about to marry my best friend.”
Brides who are back in the planning phase are finding that wedding vendors and religious entities have altered the way they handle business.
“El Paso is still seeing a growth of community spread, and as a means to be respectful of everyone, celebration masses are under a suspended status,” said Fernando Ceniceros, public information officer for the El Paso Catholic Diocese. “It is out of Christian-love that we are suspending mass and celebrations. It’s our responsibility to make sure all of our faithful are taken care of.”
Wedding stores, photographers, videographers, florists and caterers are all facing new challenges and making changes.
“The safety of our clients and employees is our number one priority,” said Renae Montes, CEO of Posh Bridal. “At the moment we are operating by appointment only and allow a maximum of two guests with the bride. We also sanitize before and after every appointment.”
Since the show must go on, Valles of Grace Gardens said couples are scoping out unique alternatives, such as a weekday wedding to keep the same vendor team. Another option is a micro-wedding, where couples opt for a more intimate wedding. Sequel weddings break up the event into different days so not all guests are at the same place at the same time.
“There are creative options for a new temporary normal,” Valles said. “Although the pandemic has halted one of the most celebrated moments in a couple’s life, love is not canceled.”
