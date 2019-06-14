There’s always something to see in the region’s museums, galleries and more.
Check out some of what’s now on exhibit in the borderland.
An exhibit highlighting the plight of the LGBTQ+ community through film is on display at the El Paso Museum of History.
“Pride Cinema: Queer Film and Culture in the 20th and 21st Century,” features films focused on LGBTQ+ issues, including “Milk,” “Paris is Burning” and “Longtime Companion.”
The exhibit, which opened at the start of international PRIDE Month June 1, runs through November.
The films “share the adversities, benchmarks and successes of LBGTQ+ people with a broader audience,” officials said in a news release. El Paso and Juárez LGBTQ+ histories are paired with the films.
“This programming highlights unique local histories that are significant to the El Paso and Juárez region,” El Paso Museum of History Director Vladimir von Tsurikov said in a statement. “We are dedicated to bringing more inclusive exhibitions that reflect our diverse communities.”
Also on display are two panels from the 1987 NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, which was displayed across the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 1987.
It will remain on exhibit through the end of June.
The museum partnered with the area nonprofit, Borderland Rainbow Center, for the quilt. The public can memorialize their loved ones who died of AIDS with their own panel by submitting it to the NAMES Project Foundation. Information: aidsquilt.org.
Since the beginning of time, the human figure has inspired artists – including a slew of area artists who have put their best nudes on display.
At least, their best artwork showing nude figures.
“Nudes & More” is a sensual and provocative exhibit that features the artwork of prominent borderland artists, including Tom Lea and Hal Marcus, at the Hal Marcus Gallery through July 26.
Other featured artists include Krystyna Robbins, Estelle Goldman, Willibald De Cabrera, Mauricio Mora, Daniel Padilla, Teresa Fernandez, Isabel Olivares, Francisco Romero, Diego “Robot” Martinez, Mago Gandara, Bill Rakocy, John W. MacKenzie and Lillian Sandoval.
“Many of the works in museums around the world depict the nude figure. The human form has been used as an expression of emotion,” officials said in a news release. “The nude figure has been depicted in most art forms: two dimensional, three dimensional, literary, performance art, photography and more.”
While you’re there, catch some of the 2,000 pieces of art, prints and books by the likes of Manuel Acosta, Jose Cisneros and more over two floors of displays.
The history of El Paso as seen through the eyes of those who call the borderland home has been on display on a giant 3D touch-sensitive screen four years now.
DIGIE, or the Digital Information Gateway in El Paso, has extended its hours to include Monday, officials at the El Paso Museum of History said. DIGIE, one of only four in the world, is located just outside the history museum in Downtown.
“This allows for greater accessibility to visitors and community members interested in viewing El Paso’s digital community archive,” museum Director Vladimir von Tsurikov said in a statement.
The digital wall, which holds more than 14,000 images and videos, has captured more than 48 million touches since opening in February 2015, officials said.
To submit images or browse online, visit digie.org.