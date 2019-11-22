For many seniors, retirement means the end of an association between employee and employer that probably lasted many years.
For the El Paso-Las Cruces Old Timers Golf Group, retirement marks the start of relationships among like-minded golfers that could last for years to come.
The Old Timers Golf Group comprises men age 55 and older who play monthly tournaments at 13 golf courses around the borderland.
“We rotate our tournaments to a different course each month,” said Jim Rewis, group director. “We have about 150 total members and we average about 50 to 100 who compete in the monthly tournaments.”
The golf group was formed in 1981 and today consists of members from 55 to 90 years old.
“Back then, the owner of the Dos Lagos Golf Course, Sam Gillette, wanted to start up a group of old timers, and it’s existed ever since,” Rewis said.
The annual fee to join the group is $25.
Every tournament is a one-day, 18-hole affair, with each golfer competing with a registered handicap.
“In our tournaments, we pay the regular golf course fee and add $5, which goes to prizes for the winning teams,” added Rewis. “And the tournament day usually ends with a nice meal at the particular course.”
Tom Bartlett, who has been president for 13 years, says this term will be his last.
“I joined the group in 2003. The director at Sonoma Ranch Golf Course told me about it and asked me to join,” Bartlett explained. “I was elected in 2007, but I told them that this would be my last term as president of the group.
“I think 14 years is enough,” he said with a laugh.
“I’ve enjoyed it very much. I’ve met a lot of great people both in Las Cruces and in El Paso. I have friends at every course now,” Bartlett said.
“The main objective of this group is to play golf, to play at different courses, to make new friends and enjoy ourselves,” he said.
“What could be better than that?”