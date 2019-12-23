Comic Strip
1201 Airway
Joey Medina headlines with party favors and champagne toast.
Showtimes: 7 and 10 p.m.; 17+ only
$12.50-$22.50
915-533-9899; laff2nite.com
Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino
1200 Futurity, Sunland Park, N.M.
Performance by Fungi Mungle; party favors, more.
9 p.m.; 21+ only.
Free admission
575-874-5200; sunland-park.com.
P.O.D. at Speaking Rock
122 Old Pueblo
Alternative rock group known for “Youth of the Nation.”
8 p.m.; 18+ only
Free admission
915-860-7777; speakingrock.com.
Ardovino’s Desert Crossing
1 Ardovino, Sunland Park, N.M.
Five-course dinner, live music, party favors, champagne toast; music by Johnny Lewis, Joe Dorgan
7 p.m.
$100
775-589-0653 ext.3; ardovinos.com
Café Central
109 N. Oregon
Four-course meal, party favors, live music
$95 first seating at 4:30 p.m.
$130 second seating at 9 p.m. with champagne toast.
915-545-2233; cafecentral.com
Entrecote & Co.
5825 N. Mesa
Four-couse meal; live music, champagne toast at midnight.
$85 first seating at 5:30 p.m.
$100 second seating at 9 p.m.
915-300-0022; entrecotebistro.com.
Wyndham El Paso Airport
2027 Airway,
Great Gatsby-themed party; country western impersonators; contests, gourmet dinner; champaign toast.
6 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
$84-$168
915-778-4241
Hotel Indigo El Paso Downtown
325 N. Kansas
Five-course dinner at Mamacita’s
$65 for 6 & 8 p.m. seatings
$75 for 10 p.m. seating
Music by Sha’Vonne and Christopher Mac; plus free entry to Circa 1963 party.
Rooftop party at Circa 1963 for $20-$25 with iHeartMedia, DJ, photo booth, contests. 21+ only.
915-532-5200; @HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook.
Cascadas Ballroom
1071 Country Club
Electronic artists, DJs Nitro and Tornado.
8 p.m., $50-$75
915-845-3510, cascadasballroom.com
Stanton House
209 N. Stanton
Roaring 20’s-themed party
$100 dinner seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., champagne toast.
915-271-3600; stantonhouse.com.
The Berkeley
317 E. Mills
Pictures, classic drinks, party favors, hats, noisemakers, live music and more.
8 p.m.; admission: TBA
915-234-2863, facebook.com/berkeleylounge
The Rockhouse Bar & Grill
9828 Montana
Tribute to ska group Sublime by Garden Grove. Los Chucanos, The Kruel to open.
8 p.m.; 21+ only
Admission: $5
915-591-7625, facebook.com/rockhouserdivebarkitchen.
The Tap
408 E. San Antonio
Dream Merchants (R&B, funk, blues and classic rock)
9 p.m., free,
915-532-1848; facebook.com/TheTapBarEP
Dave & Busters
6101 Gateway Blvd. West
Private event space; dinner buffett, video ball drop, power cards.
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
$58-$80
915-304-5400; daveandbusters.com/locations/el-paso
Big Mike’s Place
4808 Dyer Party favors, dinner, late night goodies
7 p.m.; BYOB. 21+ only
$20-$35
915-549-7935; facebook.com/BigMikesPlace915
Touch Bar
11395 James Watt
Performances by Las Estrellas Del Palacio and DJ Stevie C, party favors, champagne toast.
7 p.m., $5-$20