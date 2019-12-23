happy new year

Comic Strip

1201 Airway

Joey Medina headlines with party favors and champagne toast.

Showtimes: 7 and 10 p.m.; 17+ only

$12.50-$22.50

915-533-9899; laff2nite.com

 

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

1200 Futurity, Sunland Park, N.M.

Performance by Fungi Mungle; party favors, more.

9 p.m.; 21+ only.

Free admission

575-874-5200; sunland-park.com.

 

P.O.D. at Speaking Rock

122 Old Pueblo

Alternative rock group known for “Youth of the Nation.”

8 p.m.; 18+ only

Free admission

915-860-7777; speakingrock.com.

 

Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

1 Ardovino, Sunland Park, N.M.

Five-course dinner, live music, party favors, champagne toast; music by Johnny Lewis, Joe Dorgan

7 p.m.

$100

775-589-0653 ext.3; ardovinos.com

 

Café Central

109 N. Oregon

Four-course meal, party favors, live music

$95 first seating at 4:30 p.m.

$130 second seating at 9 p.m. with champagne toast.

915-545-2233; cafecentral.com

 

Entrecote & Co.

5825 N. Mesa

Four-couse meal; live music, champagne toast at midnight.

$85 first seating at 5:30 p.m.

$100 second seating at 9 p.m.

915-300-0022; entrecotebistro.com.

 

Wyndham El Paso Airport

2027 Airway,

Great Gatsby-themed party; country western impersonators; contests, gourmet dinner; champaign toast.

6 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

 $84-$168

915-778-4241

 

Hotel Indigo El Paso Downtown

325 N. Kansas

Five-course dinner at Mamacita’s

$65 for 6 & 8 p.m. seatings

$75 for 10 p.m. seating

Music by Sha’Vonne and Christopher Mac; plus free entry to Circa 1963 party.

Rooftop party at Circa 1963 for $20-$25 with iHeartMedia, DJ, photo booth, contests. 21+ only.

915-532-5200; @HotelIndigoElPasoDowntown on Facebook.

 

Cascadas Ballroom

1071 Country Club

Electronic artists, DJs Nitro and Tornado.

8 p.m., $50-$75

915-845-3510, cascadasballroom.com

 

Stanton House

209 N. Stanton

Roaring 20’s-themed party

$100 dinner seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., champagne toast.

915-271-3600; stantonhouse.com.

 

The Berkeley

317 E. Mills

Pictures, classic drinks, party favors, hats, noisemakers, live music and more.

8 p.m.; admission: TBA

915-234-2863, facebook.com/berkeleylounge

 

The Rockhouse Bar & Grill

9828 Montana

Tribute to ska group Sublime by Garden Grove. Los Chucanos, The Kruel to open.

8 p.m.; 21+ only

Admission: $5

915-591-7625, facebook.com/rockhouserdivebarkitchen.

 

The Tap

408 E. San Antonio

Dream Merchants (R&B, funk, blues and classic rock)

9 p.m., free,

915-532-1848; facebook.com/TheTapBarEP

 

Dave & Busters

6101 Gateway Blvd. West

Private event space; dinner buffett, video ball drop, power cards.

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

$58-$80

915-304-5400; daveandbusters.com/locations/el-paso

 

Big Mike’s Place

4808 Dyer Party favors, dinner, late night goodies

7 p.m.; BYOB. 21+ only

$20-$35

915-549-7935; facebook.com/BigMikesPlace915

 

Touch Bar

11395 James Watt

Performances by Las Estrellas Del Palacio and DJ Stevie C, party favors, champagne toast.

7 p.m., $5-$20

facebook.com/touchbarelpaso

