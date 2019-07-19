Happy’s Irish Pub bills itself as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” a blissful place to enjoy great food and spirits with family and friends.
So when the owners of Louisiana-based Happy’s Irish Pub were looking for a second location – one with close ties to the military and veterans – Fort Bliss quickly came to mind.
“Everything is about supporting the troops, their families and the contractor community,” said Happy’s general manager Donny Rowe.
“Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and Freedom Crossing, we all agreed that we wanted to provide something different for them to enjoy – and who doesn’t love a good Irish pub?”
The original Happy’s Irish Pub, in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a veteran-owned company. The Fort Bliss site is no different.
The pub opened at Freedom Crossing, 1611 Haan Road, in March and has been welcomed with open arms by the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities, Rowe said.
“The unique thing about Happy’s Fort Bliss, is that it was designed to be a mix between an Irish pub and a place where a soldier or family member can feel at home and call their own,” Rowe said.
“It is decorated in traditional Irish as well as a military theme specific to Fort Bliss. We are here to honor the NCOs and their families and want them to have a local and personal feel, not just that of a big chain.”
But the fun is just beginning.
Happy’s Irish Pub’s official grand opening will be Aug. 3, with an all-day celebration featuring live music, food and drink specials and giveaways.
Rowe said that Happy’s has a full calendar of fun that all its guests can enjoy.
Thursday through Saturday nights, the pub features karaoke; Saturday and Sunday, Happy’s bottomless mimosa brunch features authentic Irish dishes; and if you can’t get enough of St. Patrick’s Day, why not celebrate it every month? The 17th of each month is known as “St. Practice Day,” where guests can stay in shape for St. Paddy’s Day with a green beer and party specials.
There are also daily lunch and drink specials, including $5 burgers and fries; half-price wings; and $5 wraps and Guinness Bratwurst. Mondays, guests can enjoy anything on the menu for $6 and soldiers in uniform get 20 percent off all food items every day.
Perhaps more importantly is the priority owners put on employing veterans, their spouses and dependents at Fort Bliss and giving them an opportunity for ownership.
“Happy’s Irish Pub is combat veteran-owned, so we have a special appreciation for our clients,” Rowe said. “Of course, we have lots of civilians and contractors that love us and that are loved by our staff as well. I think that’s what makes it such a unique environment.”
Sláinte!