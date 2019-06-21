Laura Hajiar-Rayborn is no stranger to the pageant stage.
The owner of Laura’s Productions and Foliage Salon Spa, Rayborn has been running the Miss El Paso Texas and Miss El Paso Teen Texas pageants for 21 years.
“The best part is always seeing the contestants transform into more confident, empowered women,” said Rayborn, who also runs the New Mexico pageants and the Mrs. El Paso, Jr. Little Miss El Paso and Little Miss El Paso contests, among others.
This year’s Miss El Paso Texas and Miss El Paso Teen Texas, presented by Laura’s Productions, are set for June 28-29.
“The format is basically the same, but the show is always different in terms of the opening show, the music and dances and the backdrops,” Rayborn said.
But the focus has changed over the years, she added.
“We’re not just looking at beauty,” Rayborn said. “Now, we look for a platform, that they’re well-spoken and well-rounded. The interview is a big part of it. We want her to be the full package.”
Preliminaries are set for Friday, June 28 and finals on Saturday, June 29, both at UTEP’s Magoffin Auditorium. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.
The Miss El Paso competition for women 18-28 comprises three categories: personal interview, swimsuit and evening gown; while the teen competition for girls ages 14-19 features active wear instead of swimsuit.
Awards are also presented in the Most Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Swimsuit/Active Wear categories. The winners will receive more than $10,000 worth of prizes and a modeling contract.
Rayborn is the official state recruiter, so the competition’s winners will proceed to represent El Paso in the Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas USA pageants.
The contestants will also participate or appear in a slew of events leading up to the pageant, including the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Series Summer Bash from 6-9 p.m. with a fashion show at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the showroom, 1122 Airway. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit Candlelighters of El Paso.
A meet-and-greet with the contestants is set for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the Mesa Street Grill, 3800 N. Mesa. Attendees are asked to bring canned foods for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank.