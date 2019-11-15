The makeshift community memorial for victims of the Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting has a new temporary home.
The memorial is now at Ponder Park, 7500 W. H. Burges, across from the Cielo Vista Walmart where it previously stood. The store opened Thursday after extensive renovations following the shooting that shook the region.
Many of the items from the memorial were moved to Ponder Park on Nov. 12, while many others were removed and will be cataloged for historical purposes, city officials said.
“As our region continues to heal, we are working to honor the sentiment and wishes behind the items that were brought to the makeshift community memorial,” quality of life Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome said in a statement.
“Ponder Park became the place where our community gathered in the immediate hours following this horrific act, and we hope the park will continue to be a place where people can go to reflect and heal.”
Professionals from the El Paso Museum of Art, the El Paso Museum of History and the Public Art Program selected the items for the new memorial and those to be catalogued. Museum archival experts and volunteers worked with Central Transportation and International Moving Warehouse to disassemble the makeshift memorial.
Central Transportation and International Moving Warehouse is assisting with the process as a donation to the El Paso community, city officials said.
The city consulted with experts from other communities that were impacted by similar acts of violence, officials said, including Pittsburgh, Orlando, Boston, Las Vegas and the 9/11 Memorial Museum.