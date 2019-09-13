Grammy-nominated gospel music artist Matt Maher will be the featured artist at the Foundation for the Diocese of El Paso fundraiser Sept. 19.
The 13th Annual Foundation of Faith Dinner is Sept. 19 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center and aims to bring the community together to celebrate faith, organizers said.
The main celebrant will be El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz.
Maher – whose hits include “Your Grace Is Enough,” “Firelight,” “Lord, I Need You” and “Echoes One” – has 20 Grammy nominations and several Gospel Music Association Dove Awards to his name.
“Matt is sure to energize, inspire and bless our dinner audience with his concert and message of love for our Lord, hence, our theme this year is ‘When We Sing, We Pray Twice’ from St. Augustine,” said Andi Meece, chair of the foundation dinner committee.
Major Gifts Officer Sofía Larkin said some 1,000 people are expected at the event.
“Following El Paso’s mass shootings, we want to do even more to give our guests an inspiring and faith-filled experience and honor our community,” Larkin said.