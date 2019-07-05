If Fluffy likes him, then El Paso will like him.
Comedian Martin Moreno and his son Hooter Moreno are bringing their lighthearted stand-up comedy to Bart Reed’s Comic Strip from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14.
Martin Moreno got his start in comedy relatively late in life, at age 31. He’s in good company – comedy icons Red Foxx and Rodney Dangerfield didn’t find success until well into middle-age.
His biggest break, however, has likely been his friendship with beloved comedy superstar Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Hooter indirectly introduced his father to Iglesias by watching the popular Nickelodeon show “All That,” in which Iglesias was a cast member in 2000.
“I knew Gabriel from the show since my son always watched it, and we happened to meet in LA,” Moreno told the Iowa Gazette before a show. “Then we kept bumping into each other. We became friends.”
Moreno, now 51, has toured with Iglesias all over the world for the better part of 20 years, appearing on his multi-platinum stand-up comedy specials “Hot and Fluffy” and “I’m Not Fat I’m Fluffy,” as well as serving as the co-host of “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution.”
Iglesias frequently shares outlandish stories of his and Moreno’s road trip adventures – much to the delight of his fans. He’s the man behind Iglesias’ now-famous “Martiiiiin!” shout out in his bit about picking up Moreno and his friends at their old neighborhood in his new Volkswagen Beetle.
Moreno and Iglesias are also seen together on the Fuse reality show “Fluffy Breaks Even” in which the pair travel the country and indulge in delicious meals, with the caveat of having to exercise in order to “break even.”
When he’s not bringing the laughs doing his stand-up, Moreno is sitting down behind a mic and bringing the laughs as the host of the weekly podcast “House of Monkeys Presents The Yo Yo Yo Podcast” – also co-hosted by Hooter.
Unlike his father, the junior Moreno was inundated by stand-up comedy from an early age.
“Hooter got into this much earlier than me,” the older Moreno told the Iowa Gazette. “He was born into it, but he’s earned it. What we do is have fun up there. So many entertainers are so serious these days. It feels like such a gloom and doom era. We’re constantly reminded of all the bad in the world. We’re constantly bombarded by it courtesy of social media.”