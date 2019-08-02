Beta Sigma Phi has named Mariwyn Maloney as the recipient of the 2019 First Lady of El Paso Award for her civic engagement and leadership.
A native El Pasoan, Maloney attended Texas Western College, now UTEP, and has spent years serving the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities.
“Mariwyn Maloney is deserving of the First Lady Award because of her special dedication to the military community and, also for her guidance for young people at the YWCA. She exhibits the high ideals established by our sorority,” Nena Melendez, Beta Sigma Phi Council President for the El Paso area, said in a statement.
Honorees must live in El Paso, have high personal ideals and give of her own time and talents.
Maloney and her husband, former Fort Bliss commanding Gen. James Maloney, remain active in the community.
The First Lady Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Woman’s Club, 1400 N. Mesa. Cost is $25. Tickets and information: 915-526-3633 or email nena1153@hotmail.com.