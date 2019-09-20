Renowned Mexican rock band Maná brought down the house – and the moon, stars and sun – during its “Rayando El Sol Tour” at the Don Haskins Center Sept. 11.
The concert – complete with longtime Friday night anthems, colorful automated visuals and a giant elephant – was a sing-along that had the audience on its feet for two hours.
Aside from its hit music, Maná came armed with its environmental messaging and a special message for El Paso: “Storms form and disappear… I want to dedicate this concert to everyone who was present at the tragedy that happened here in El Paso,” lead singer Fher Olvera said as he unfurled a white flag with a peace sign formed from flags from the U.S. and Latin American countries.
“We won’t be intimidated. ... We are not afraid – all those crazies need to know that. They won’t defeat us,” Olvera said. “The American people don’t want terrorism. They want peace. They want love. We all want love.”
In partnership with their Selva Negra Foundation and the Univision Foundation, the band recently launched the Maná Scholarship Program, which annually will award 15 Latino students scholarships. Applications at learnmore.scholarsapply.org.
Maná returns to El Paso for a second concert at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 6.