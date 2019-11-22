The Magoffin Home was once the social center of El Paso, as the Magoffin family helped the little frontier town grow into a booming city. Now a state historic site operated by the Texas Historical Commission, the Magoffin Home invites you to come celebrate the holidays as the family would have in the late 1800s.
On the Saturday, Nov. 30 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get details on the Magoffin Home’s upcoming holiday open house from Machelle Wood.
Then we get an update on activities at the El Paso Museum of History from Bernie Sargent, a board member of the museum foundation.
